Blacklist contractor for not doing work: Anil Vij to officials

Ambala, September 7
Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today directed officials of the Municipal Council (MC) Sadar zone to blacklist a contractor, who refused to construct a road after a tender was allotted to him and take appropriate action against him.
Vij was listening to grievances at Janta Darbar when a resident apprised him that a portion of road from Maharaja Dhaba to Seva Samiti had not been constructed. Officials told Vij that contractor refused to construct road.
