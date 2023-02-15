Blaze destroys furniture factory

Yamunanagar, February 14
A furniture factory was gutted near Agrasain Chowk in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district, today. A major fire broke out at the factory. Furniture, timber and several other things, including a tractor, was destroyed, but no loss of life was reported.
Pankaj Kumar, Fire Station Officer, Jagadhri, said they got information about the fire incident at about 12 noon, today. He said they along with fire engines reached the spot immediately and began dousing the flames. “We pressed six fire engines into service to put out the flames. The fire engines had to make about 35 rounds to bring water to control the fire,” said Kumar.
He said they succeeded in controlling the fire only by the evening. Pawan Dhiman, owner of the furniture factory, told mediapersons that it could not be ascertained how the fire broke out at the factory. He said the loss caused by the fire was yet to be ascertained.
