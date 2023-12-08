Blaze snuffs out two lives at Panipat plant

Karnal, December 7
Two contractual employees of a private agency succumbed to burn injuries sustained in a fire incident this afternoon in the vessel of an ethylene recovery unit (ERU) of the Panipat Naphtha Cracker plant. An official of the plant has claimed it was a flash fire, and the situation is now under control.
A flash fire broke out in the vessel at around 3 pm, when the agency was performing the loading and unloading of a catalyst in the ERU of the plant. Contractual technicians Jaswinder Singh and Rahul Masih sustained burn injuries in the blaze, which claimed their lives. “Indian Oil is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved family,” the official added.
