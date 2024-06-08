Blind murder case solved, minor among 10 arrested

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 7

With the arrest of 10 accused, including a minor, the Panipat police claim to have solved the blind murder mystery of a youth near Atawala village on Tuesday evening.

Sunil, a 20 year-old youth of Urlana Kalan village, was murdered by unknown assailants on Tuesday. The incident took place while he was on the way to his village with his uncle on a motorcycle.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s uncle, Deepak, said he and Sunil were on the way to their home on Tuesday at 2 pm when four youths attacked Sunil with a wooden stick. He lost control over the bike and they fell in the fields. The assailants attacked them again and ran away.

He took Sunil to the hospital, but the doctors referred him to PGIMS Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the complaint, the Madlauda police registered a case under relevant sections and began a probe into the matter. SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat handed over the investigation of the case to CIA-I. Following the SP’s directions, CIA-I in-charge SI Mahipal Singh arrested the six accused. Singh said the accused have been identified as Sahil (Urlana Kalan), Vipin (Kaith), Raunak and Yash (Shahpur), Nishan (Atawala) and Vicky (Urlana Kalan).

Following a tip-off, the CIA-I team arrested Sahil from the village bus stand on Wednesday. During the primary investigation, he admitted to murdering Sunil.

Sahil disclosed that Sunil was his neighbour. He said that he had old enmity with Sunil, as he had attacked him around three months ago. So he made a plan with his friends and murdered Sunil.

SI Singh said that on the disclosure of the accused, four more accused, including a juvenile were arrested. The accused have been identified as Aman and Sombir (Atawla village) and Sachin (Urlana Kalan), while one was a juvenile.

The team also recovered three motorcycles, which were reportedly used in the crime, and four sticks from them, he added.

All accused were produced in court on Friday. The court sent them to the judicial custody, while the minor was produced in the juvenile court, from where he has been sent to the juvenile home in Ambala.

