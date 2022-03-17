Blood bank licence of Faridabad hospital suspended till June 15

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 16

The district Health Department has suspended the licence of Metro Hospital’s blood bank on charges of irregularities till June 15.

Announcing this, Health Minister Anil Vij claimed that the action had come in response on the basis of a probe, which found irregularities and violations in the operation of the blood bank at the hospital.

“The blood bank of the hospital shall not operate for the sale or distribution, including aphaeresis procedures for collection, storage and processing of whole human blood during the period of suspension,” says the order issued by the district Health Department.

He said he has directed the State Drug Controller to investigate and inspect all blood centers in the state.

A team of the officials of the Deputy Drug Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (North Zone), Ghaziabad and Senior Drugs Control Officer, Faridabad, conducted an inspection of the blood centre on December 21 last year and found irregularities in its operation.

Earlier, a show cause was issued to the hospital by the State Drug Controller on January 28 on the basis of an inquiry by the District Drug Control Department in December last year.

The notice had warned of an action under the rules if the hospital failed to submit its reply within 21 days.

In his complaint lodged with the department, Tarun Chopra, a local, alleged irregularities in the blood bank of the hospital. The deficiencies noticed during the course of the investigation included operation of the blood centre without the supervision of a medical officer, non-conformity of the records and procedure, lack of quality control test of blood platelet concentrate, improper verification of stock and kit, incomplete documentation regarding the collection and expiration of platelet concentrate.

“We have no doubt that the suspension of the licence is caused by unjustified allegations. This is a conspiracy to undermine the reputation of the hospital,” said Dr Vishal Sharma, general manager (Operations), Metro Heart Institute.