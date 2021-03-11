Blood centre, 2 dental hospitals in soup for flouting norms in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij today said the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) teams raided a blood centre and two dental hospitals in Hisar and found serious violations of the norms.

THE VIOLATIONS At the blood centre, the lab technician instead of the Medical Officer examined the donor

At medical stores inside two dentals hospitals, 2 persons were caught blatantly selling medicines

As many as 18 types of medicines have been confiscated for testing

Vij said when a team of the FDA visited Shriram Blood Centre, Hisar, the Medical Officer was found absent while lab technician Tanu, who was present there, examined the donor and declared him fit for donation.

Notably, the blood of a donor can only be taken if it is found suitable for donation by the Medical Officer after a thorough medical examination. It is a serious offence to collect the blood sample wherein the donor has not been examined by a Medical Officer.

Besides this, there were many other serious violations such as not testing blood as per the guidelines, sending HIV/hepatitis-positive reports, conducting sterility tests, maintaining records of refrigerator temperature as per the rules and not giving information about the blood donation camps.

It is pertinent to mention that if blood or its components are not stored at the prescribed temperature, then the sample is contaminated and can prove to be fatal.

The minister said appropriate legal action would be taken against the blood centre under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Meanwhile, two other FDA teams raided illegal medical stores operating in two dental hospitals in the city. In the first instance, the FDA team caught a woman named Anita for blatantly selling medicines at the shop inside the Smiling Tooth Dental Hospital in Sector 14. Hospital owner Dr Rahul Bansal had appointed her on a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. Eleven types of medicines were confiscated from the spot for testing.

Similarly, a person named Sonu was selling medicines at the Shriram Dental Care Rishinagar, Hisar, without licence. Sonu was hired by the hospital operator on a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. Samples of seven types of medicines were seized from the spot for testing. Legal action will be taken against both the illegal medical stores.