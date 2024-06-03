Blood donation camp at BD Sharma varsity

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 2

Pandit BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) today celebrated its 16th Foundation Day with planting saplings on the campus and organising other activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Anita Saxena said the university had made a lot of progress over the last 16 years. She called upon the students and faculty to plant as many trees as possible.

UHS Registrar Dr HK Agarwal said health check-up camp, blood donation camp and plantation program were organised in the past four day to mark the foundation day of the university.

Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, said research work of the university had improved a lot during the time span, which would benefit the patients along with the surveys for ranking to be conducted by various agencies. Dean Academic Affairs Dr Dhruv Chaudhary said the process was underway to form the Alumni Association of the university.

“Where there is greenery, there is prosperity. In view of global warming, it is our duty to save the environment,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal.

