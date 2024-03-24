Blood donation camp held at air force station

Sirsa, March 23
In collaboration with Shiv Shakti Blood Centre, Sirsa, a blood donation camp was organised at the medical center of Sirsa Air Force Station. Air Commodore Raman Goyal, Commanding Officer, was the chief guest at the camp. All blood donors underwent medical examination, following which 65 officers and staff members donated blood.
The Air Commodore Goyal emphasised that blood donation was akin to worship and no other form of donation was comparable to it. Under the guidance of Squadron Leader Tapasya Bishnoi, the camp witnessed the registration of 71 blood donors.
RM Arora, Director of Shiv Shakti Blood Center and programme officer AK Jain presented the donors with medals and certificates.
