Blood stem cell donation for helping thalassemia patients

Sonepat: BPS Government Medical College organised a programme to spread awareness on voluntary blood stem cell donation, which is an efficient treatment for thalassemia patients. Dr Ragini, in-charge, blood bank, said getting a perfect human leukocyte antigen (HLA) match was the main roadblock in the treatment for thalassemia hence such programmes were organised to raise awareness as well as to increase voluntary blood stem donors. "BPS Govt Medical College is the first government institute in Sonepat where thalassemia patients are being treated since January 2022 while the patients earlier had to go to Panipat, Karnal, Rohtak or Delhi for their regular tedious transfusions," Dr Ragini added.

National Technology Day

Faridabad: Various programmes to mark National Technology Day were organised at the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad. National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 to highlight the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of technology and science. Rajive Gulati, former head of Hartron Innovation and Startup Hub, Gurugram, who was the chief guest, described the importance of innovation and research and guided the students on building the start-up ideas. He said the application of research and development needs a new form of bridging from lab to life.

75 students awarded scholarship

Karnal: The fee concession and scholarship committee of Dyal Singh College organised an annual scholarship presentation programme for the session 2021-22. Vice-Admiral (Retd) Satish Soni, general secretary, Dyal Singh College governing body, presided over the function. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar welcomed the chief guest. As many as 75 students from humanities, commerce and science were awarded scholarships on need-cum-merit basis. Sneha Jain, a budding writer and a student of English honours in the college was honoured for her achievements as an author.