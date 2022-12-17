Blueprint ready for every gram panchayat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 16

State Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Babli on Friday said the state government was determined to develop rural areas. He appealed to public representatives to work on the vision of development.

Devender Babli was addressing public representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions during the district-level Panchayati Raj Sammelan in Panipat and Karnal today.

The minister said the development of a village would not be limited to maintaining streets and drains. The central and state governments have brought several schemes of development which would change the condition of villages, he said, adding that these would be developed on the lines of cities.

A blueprint for each gram panchayat had been prepared under which development of parks, community centres, youth clubs, hi-tech library and a treatment plant for water management would be done for the people in villages with the support of elected public representatives.

He said the garbage management system would also be developed in villages. The government is also planning to allot tenders at the block level for it, he added.

He said the Panchayat Department had completed the mapping of properties of all 6,200 panchayats. As many as 3,700 buildings have been identified in rural areas which are in a dilapidated condition.

The renewal of these structures would be completed by February next year, in which 1,200 hi-tech libraries would be set up. Besides, 1,000 gyms and youth clubs would also be set up and community centres in 3-5 acres would be constructed.