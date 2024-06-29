Board set up for welfare of priests

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, June 28
In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at uplift of priests of all religions, the government has set up a Board for their overall well-being.
May recommend minimum wages
- The Board may deliberate and recommend minimum wages for the priests commensurate with their services
- The Board will develop measures to enhance the overall quality of life of priests engaged in religious practices
The “Haryana Archak Pujari and other ordained religious professionals Welfare Board,” with Chief Minister as chairman, will be mandated to formulate and recommend specific redressal measures for all issues related to the priests. “These measures will be developed to enhance the overall quality of life of priests engaged in religious practices,” a notification issued by V Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, said.
“The Board shall conduct a comprehensive analysis of the economic status of the priests. This will encompass factors such as the prevailing economic conditions, cost of living indices and the nature of services rendered by the priests,” the notification said. The welfare measures included ensuring access to health facilities for the priests and their families, instituting scholarships, vocational training and grants for priests and their dependents, undertaking initiatives to cater to their housing needs and skill development.
