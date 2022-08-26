Board to teach moral edu in Hindi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, has decided to teach moral education compulsorily in Hindi subject to students of Class IX to XII during academic session 2022-23.

Giving information in this regard, Board president, Dr Jagbir Singh, said 10 marks questions of moral education would also be included in the Hindi examination held during March-2023.

He said questions would be asked from the moral education books prescribed/printed by the Board. Attempting all questions of moral education will be compulsory.

In the Board examinations, including Class IX and X, questions of 25 marks will be asked from new history books printed by the Board. New history books have already been made available for sale at the Board’s Regional Textbook Sales Service Centres at Ambala, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad and Rohtak.

