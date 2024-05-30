Bobby Kataria had contacts in Canada, Dubai, Russia, Singapore: Police

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 29

Social media influencer Balwant, alias Bobby Kataria, who was arrested on human trafficking and fraud charges on Monday, has made some revelations during interrogation on the second day of his police remand on Wednesday.

Bobby told the police that in addition to Laos, he had contacts in Canada, Dubai, Russia and Singapore, where he sent people for employment. The police have also recovered a register from his office in which the names of 16 persons are mentioned, but their addresses and contact numbers were not in the register.

A senior investigating officer said Bobby also revealed that he had offices in Faridabad and Sikar in Rajasthan.

At his Sector 109 office, one of his female friends used to sit there and Bobby used to visit the office for only meeting new clients. The police are making efforts to arrest her.

Moreover, the police have found four bank accounts related to this case. These accounts are said to be in the name of Bobby Kataria, his female friend and MBK Global, a consultancy company. The police are also investigating the role of the company.

“We are questioning Bobby about the involvement of other people in this nexus. The details of his accounts are also being taken from banks,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Arun Kumar, a native of Fatehpur and Manish Tomar, a native of Dholana village of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh. In their complaint, they told the police that they were seeking employment and got in touch with Bobby through an advertisement on Instagram. They told the police that the advertisement was related to employment opportunities in abroad. The complainants said Bobby had defrauded them of over Rs 4 lakh.

An FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Dubai #Gurugram #Russia #Social Media