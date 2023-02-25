Bodies of 2 teens fished out from Yamuna canal

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 24

The police today fished out the bodies of two teenagers who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Yamuna Parallel Canal recently.

The 17-year-old boy was a resident of Kutana village in Karnal district and the 14-years-old girl was a Panipat resident. The police handed over the bodies of the deceased to their kin after post-mortem. The girl’s father had filed a complaint at Sadar police station here on February 17, stating that his daughter had left the school early that day. When her kin started searching for her, they came to know that a boy of Kutana village, along with a woman on a motorcycle, had abducted her with the intention of marrying her, the complaint said.

Following the complaint, the Sadar police registered a case. SI Ram Niwas, SHO, Sadar police station, said the teenaged couple had jumped into Butana branch canal. The body of the girl was recovered near Safidon while that of the boy was found in Sonepat district.