Bodies of missing teens found

Karnal, September 15
Bodies of a teenage boy and girl, who went missing on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, were recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal today. The family of the boy said they suspected it to be a case of ‘honour’ killing.
They demanded registration of an FIR against the girl’s family. DSP Indri Subhash Chand assured them of fair investigation.
The boy belonged to Khurband village and the girl to Dhanora Jagir village. Both were studying
in Class XII.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...