Bodies of missing teens found

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 15

Bodies of a teenage boy and girl, who went missing on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, were recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal today. The family of the boy said they suspected it to be a case of ‘honour’ killing.

They demanded registration of an FIR against the girl’s family. DSP Indri Subhash Chand assured them of fair investigation.

The boy belonged to Khurband village and the girl to Dhanora Jagir village. Both were studying

in Class XII.

#Karnal