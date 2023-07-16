Bodies of two kanwariyas fished out

Kurukshetra, July 15
The bodies of two of the three kanwariyas, Gursewak and Ajit, who were swept away by the Markanda river, have been recovered, while a search operation for the third kanwariya, Raman, is still on.
The victims belong to Sulkhani village in the Kurukshetra district.
