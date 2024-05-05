Bodies of two students cremated

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 4

A pall of gloom descended in two villages of Pratap Nagar block area of Yamunanagar district when after postmortem, the dead bodies of two students Krish (16) of Bhangera village and Mayank (17) of Karkoli village reached their villages on Saturday.

Satnam Singh, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station said that the postmortem was carried out at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar today. “The dead bodies were handed over to their kin. The body of Krish was cremated in his Bhangera village and the cremation of Mayank’s body was held in Karkoli village,” said Satnam Singh. The residents of both villages participated in the funeral procession.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar