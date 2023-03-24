Body of leopard found in Gurugram, environmentalists blame toxic water form landfill site as cause of death

Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, March 24
Carcass of a leopard was found around 3km from Bandhwari land fill in Gurugram on Friday. The dead body is suspected to be 15-day old and has been taken into custody by wildlife officials.
District wildlife insoector, Rajesh Chahal said the autopsy of the big cat will be done to ascertain reason of its death, though hunting or poaching has been ruled out based on prima facia evidences.
The environmentalists however blamed toxic water owing to leachate seepage from landfill. The demanded examination of water hole by pollution authorities.
“The landfill has polluted our earth soil and water. The leachate is spreading in forest and the water hole nearby is frequented by leopards and other animals. It has turned black owing to toxicity and we believe that it is reason behind death. We want pollution control board to check hole and save other animals,” said environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra.
Teams of wildlife department are on the spot for probe.
