Body of missing 8-year-old found in Kharkhoda pond

Sonepat, May 5
The body of an eight-year-old boy, who had been missing for three days, was found in a naked condition from a pond on Sunday. The police and the forensic team reached the spot for investigation.
The deceased has been identified as Kartik, son of Sonu of Brahmin Mohalla in Kharkhoda. Kartik was a Class IV student in a government school. He didn’t go to school on Friday, going out to play, instead. When he didn’t return, his family approached the police. As per information, some people saw the body in a pond behind the bus stand on Sunday morning and informed the police.
Inspector Ankit Kumar, SHO, Kharkhoda, said as per the post-mortem report, no internal or external injury marks were found. “The viscera has been sent for forensic examination and the actual cause of death of the child would be clear after getting the report,” the SHO said.
“The body was handed over to the victim’s family after the post-mortem examination,” the SHO said.
