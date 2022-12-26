Body of missing youth found in pond in Karnal village

Karnal, December 25
The body of a 20-year-old-youth, who went missing on Friday, was found in a pond under mysterious circumstances in his village, Kulvehri, on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Parveen.
The family members suspect he was murdered. They blocked the main road in the village, demanding the arrest of the persons involved in the murder. The police assured them justice, after which they lifted the blockade.
The family members told the police that Parveen left the house on Friday and did not return. They launched a search operation, but failed to find him. His slippers were found near the village pond, after which they lookin for him in the pond. They found his body in the pond on Sunday. “We have registered a case against five persons under Section 302 of the IPC. The postmortem report will reveal the actual cause of death. We are investigating all angles,” said Deepak Kumar, SHO, Gharaunda.
