Body recovered from canal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

The body of a man, who reportedly died by suicide, was recovered from a canal near Chamarkhera village in the district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan (26), a resident of Barsana village in Kaithal district. He reportedly left his home on October 22 and was in contact with his family till November 21.

“Pawan was struggling with stress, depression and anxiety after he failed to go to the United States of America three to four times,” said one of his family members. They alleged that he had gone missing on November 21 after they failed to contact him.

The police said they had received a missing complaint on November 21. “On the same day, his bike was found near a canal in Kurukshetra district. His body was found in a canal in Karnal on Friday,” said Inspector Ram Niwas Sharma, SHO Pundri in Kaithal district.

