Bodybuilder, friends 'beaten up' by bouncers at Gurugram club

PTI

Gurugram, November 24

A bodybuilder and his four friends were allegedly assaulted and given death threats by the manager and bouncers of a club located in Sector 29 here, police said on Thursday.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera and the footage had been collected, they said.

Complainant Mohan Mishra, a resident of DLF Phase 2, said he had been to the club with his friends to celebrate a birthday on November 19.

He alleged that the club manager and bouncers misbehaved with him and his friends. They later allegedly chased Mishra and others up to the gate and beat them up.

A case has been registered under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station.

“CCTV footage of the club is being investigated. Action will be taken according to law," inspector Pawan Malik, SHO of Sector 29 police station, said.

The club manager denied any fight at the club and said the club workers were cooperating with the police.