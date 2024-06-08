Bogies of goods train derail, traffic remains unaffected

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 7

Two bogies of a goods train derailed near the old Faridabad railway station here this morning. No one was injured in the incident and the train traffic on the track remained unaffected, according to the railway police officials.

The derailment took place around 5 am on Friday, when the goods train was passing on the loop line near an underpass located about half a kilometre from the main station.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. The authorities concerned of the Railways and the Government Railway Police reached the spot and started the rescue and recovery process soon after.

It has been claimed that the movement of all the passenger and express trains on the track has been normal and remains unaffected by it. Carrying coal, the goods train which had come from Mathura side in the South had been on its way to Delhi.

“The derailed bogies are likely to be put on the track by the evening and the traffic on the affected track is expected to resume soon,” said an official of the Railways.

The cause of the derailment was being looked into, said Rajpal, a railway police official here. He said no one had been injured in the incident.

