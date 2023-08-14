Bollworm hits bajra crop in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, August 13

Farmers are a harried lot in Mahendragarh district following the outbreak of Helicoverpa armigera bollworm on their standing crop of bajra (millet). The bollworm is causing damage to its sitta (fruiting part) of bajra.

“Initial report prepared by local office of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has revealed that the bollworm has affected bajra crop spread over one lakh acres in all blocks of the district. Up to 20 per cent average loss to the crop has been estimated during a preliminary survey conducted by local officials,” claimed the sources.

However, the farmers claimed the crop loss was more than double of the official figure. Satyavir, a distressed farmer from Napla village, said the bollworm had caused over 60 per cent damage to his standing crop of bajra. “We cannot spray chemicals to protect the remaining crop as it has grown over 10-feet. The government should conduct sprays through drones,” he added.

Mahavir, another farmer from Islampur, said an outbreak of the bollworm had been wreaking havoc on bajra crop for the past over a week. “Bajra crop in the majority of the villages is badly affected by the bollworm. The crop was growing well before the outbreak. The government should provide financial aid to all affected farmers to compensate for the losses otherwise they will be ruined,” he added.

Similar is the situation with Karan Singh of Nizampur village, who is apprehensive of complete damage to his bajra crop spread over two-and-half acres. “The government should open e-kshatipurti portal for millet farmers to register their losses,” he demanded.

Balwant Saharan, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Mahendragarh, said joint team of Agriculture Department and Ch Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University recently conducted survey of many villages to assess the ground reality. A report in this respect had been sent to the state government for guidance.

“The outbreak of Helicoverpa armigera bollworm has been found on that millet crop, which was sown early while no major effect of bollworm has been witnessed on the crop that was either sown in time or late. Farmers need not to worry as it will not cause major harm to the crop,” he added. Sources said the bollworm had also taken a toll on bajra crop spread over 40,000 acres in neighbouring Charkhi Dadri district.

#Mahendragarh