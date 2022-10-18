Bomb hoax call at Panipat bus stand triggers panic

Panipat, October 17
A rumour about a bomb at the bus stand here created panic late on Sunday night. The police received information about the bomb at 9.15 pm and launched a search operation but nothing suspicious was found.
A joint team of three police stations, a dog squad and a bomb squad from Madhuban were pressed into service. Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the police vacated the bus stand and conducted the search for the explosive for over three hours. The accused has been nabbed, the SP added. ASI Parminder in his complaint to city police said he received a call from the police control room at night. The caller informed him about a bomb at the bus stand. Inspector Balraj, SHO (City), said a case had been registered against the caller.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...