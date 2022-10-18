Bomb hoax call at Panipat bus stand triggers panic

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 17

A rumour about a bomb at the bus stand here created panic late on Sunday night. The police received information about the bomb at 9.15 pm and launched a search operation but nothing suspicious was found.

A joint team of three police stations, a dog squad and a bomb squad from Madhuban were pressed into service. Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the police vacated the bus stand and conducted the search for the explosive for over three hours. The accused has been nabbed, the SP added. ASI Parminder in his complaint to city police said he received a call from the police control room at night. The caller informed him about a bomb at the bus stand. Inspector Balraj, SHO (City), said a case had been registered against the caller.

