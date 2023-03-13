Bombay IIT honours assistant professor of Yamunanagar college

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 12

Dr Aarti Singh, working as an assistant professor at the computer science department of Guru Nanak Girls’ College, Yamunanagar, was awarded the ‘Master’ award by IIT Bombay at an award ceremony held at the VMCC, IIT Bombay.

The award was given by Prof Kannan M Moudgalya of IIT Bombay and Prof Subbulakshmi of VIT Chennai.

Dr Singh said she had been coordinating the IIT Bombay spoken tutorial MoU in her college for the past four years.

“Under the MoU, students are encouraged to acquire the free open source software (FOSS) training through spoken tutorials of IIT Bombay and afterwards they appear for certification exams,” said Dr Aarti Singh.

She said since the past four years, more than 1,700 students had appeared in these tests and more than 1,000 girls had qualified certifications in various software.

She added that more than 100 faculty members were also trained and got certification through this process.

According to information, IIT Bombay asked for nominations under the ‘most accomplished spoken tutorial educator resource (MASTER)’ category from the faculty coordinators of the ST project across India in November last year. Dr Singh filled her nomination.

The college management led by general secretary MS Sawhney and director Dr Varinder Gandhi congratulated Dr Aarti Singh on her achievement.