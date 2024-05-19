‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan

Nitish Sharma & Mukesh Tandon

Tribune News Service

Ambala/Gohana, May 18

Raising poll stakes in Haryana, which votes in Phase-6 of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying enemies of India think 100 times before making a move because of a “dhaakad” (strong) government at the Centre. The PM was addressing rallies in support of party candidates here today.

Striking a connect with the gathering in Ambala, PM Modi said: “Haryana is a symbol of ‘himmat’ (courage) and ‘hausla’ (spirit); that is why it is ‘dhaakad’, and just like Haryana, Modi has run the government in a ‘dhaakad’ manner. Today, when you see Rafale aircraft in the skies of Ambala, don’t you feel proud? I am here to seek your blessings for the next five years.”

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition, the PM said: “Whatever tactics the INDI Alliance had used against the country, people have given them a befitting reply in the battlefield of election. Patriotism runs in veins of Haryana, and it recognises anti-national forces.”

“When there is a strong government, enemies think 100 times before doing anything. Pakistan, which had been troubling India for past 70 years and had bombs in its hands, now has a begging bowl. Could a weak government have changed the situation of Jammu and Kashmir? We demolished the wall of Article 370, and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development,” said the PM.

As Haryana has a significant population in the armed forces, the PM said: “The Congress has the history of betraying our forces and Army personnel. It perpetrated its first scam in the Army and then kept its track record with new scams till it was in power. It also betrayed ex-servicemen in the name of ‘one rank, one pension.”

“I give you all a guarantee. Your dreams are my resolution, 24x7 for 2047. Viksit Bharat has four pillars — poor, farmers, youth and women — and Modi wants to strengthen these pillars to strengthen our country,” he said.

Sending across a message to agitating farmers, he said their welfare was his government’s priority. He called upon the gathering to tell farmers that during the Congress regime, crops worth Rs 7.50 lakh crore were procured on MSP, but the Modi government purchased Rs 20 lakh crore worth of produce in 10 years. The PM also tried to woo the Sikh voters by highlighting the initiatives taken.

In Gohana, PM Modi said Haryana’s land was known for teachings of Geeta in the battlefield and truth always emerged victorious. “In the Kurukshetra (electoral battle) of 2024, one side is for country’s development and the other for ‘vote jihad’,” he said.

Seeking to unmask INDIA bloc’s “anti-national” agenda, the PM said some leaders had announced that Section 370 in J&K would be implemented again if they came to power. The Congress could forget the dream of bringing back Section 370, he asserted.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said all schemes were dedicated to only one family. “The INDI Alliance wants power at any cost. Five PMs in five years is their only formula to run the country,” he said. “What these five PMs do? Is PM’s post a ‘Matu Ram’s jalebi (Gohana’s famous sweets)? With it comes responsibility, not a chance to enjoy ‘sweets’,” said PM Modi.

The PM further said the Congress wanted to give OBC quota to Muslims, something that has already been adopted in Karnataka. “This is a big loot and they want to implement this model in the entire country,” he said.

Act against PM for bulldozer remark: oppn

INDIA bloc leaders slammed PM Modi over his remark that “the Opposition will bulldoze Ram Temple if it comes to power”, and urged the EC to take suo motu action against him for “instigating people”

I’ve no heir: modi clears air on succession

New Delhi: Clearing the air around his succession in the PMO, PM Narendra Modi said: “My life is dedicated to 140 crore Indians who are my heirs. I have no heirs of my own.” This comes days after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said Modi if re-elected would hand over PM’s mantle to Amit Shah on turning 75 in September next year as the BJP had a rule to retire leaders who are above 75.

