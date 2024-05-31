Bone marrow aspiration, biopsy service started at Karnal medical college

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 30

In a major development for patient healthcare and diagnostics, the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) has started bone-marrow aspiration and biopsy testing services for detection of blood abnormalities.

This facility is now accessible to both IPD and OPD, which has strengthened the diagnostic facility of the medical college. Previously, patients had to travel to Rohtak PGI or Chandigarh PGI for bone marrow tests, which were not only time-consuming but also added to the patients’ physical and emotional burden, often delaying treatment.

The facility helps in early detection of serious conditions such as blood cancer and metastatic cancer spreading to bone marrow, enabling timely treatment. — Dr Atul Beniwal, Pathology Dept

“We have started the testing facility of bone-marrow aspiration and biopsy procedure at medical college. Now, the patients need not to go to Chandigarh or Rohtak for tests. Patients will get facility easily at the pathology department of the medical college,” said Dr MK Garg, Director, KCGMC.

Dr Atul Beniwal, associate professor, Pathology Department, said the bone marrow testing procedure was conducted under local anaesthesia and the whole process takes around 15 minutes.

Most of the samples are extracted from the posterior superior iliac spine; however, if a sample is not viable from it, sternum bone serves as an alternative, he added.

The primary goals of the testing are early diagnosis of blood cancer, detection of cancer spread, identification of disorders related to red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

