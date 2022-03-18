Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 17

In a show of bonhomie, people of different faiths celebrated Holi in a mosque in Jind on Thursday.

The event organised by the Samajik Sadbhavna Manch has been carrying on this tradition for the past several years. It was presided over by Harikesh Kabarchha, a farmer.

People present on the occasion said the biggest challenge before the progressive forces in the present era was to save the common culture of the country and cherish the heritage.

They said the Indian culture and festivals represents inclusive approach and never professed the sentiments of hatred. “The Indian culture symbolises the unity of all faiths, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikh and Christians among others.”

Sadbhavna manch president Ranbir Malik said they had been following the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and the common culture of the country. “Our country is full of resources. But we are ranked 140th in the list of 156 happiest countries in the world, which is a matter of concern. We organised the Holi milan ceremony in the mosque and it is our endeavour that the people of all religions live in harmony with each other and don’t fall prey to any kind of dirty politics,” he added.