Book blood centres running on fake documents in Haryana: FDA

Chandigarh, September 25
The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Haryana, has exposed another case of acquiring a blood centre licence on the basis of fake certificates. The FDA has written to the SHO of Kherki Daula, Gurugram, to register an FIR in this regard.
11 told to stop operations
Eleven blood centres have been ordered to stop their operations. Licences of 15 centres have been suspended, while that of two cancelled. — Anil Vij, Health and Family Welfare Minister
Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said Aarvy Healthcare and Superspecialty Hospital, Sector 90, Gurugram, had applied for a blood centre licence through Sandeep Kumar of Hisar. The affidavit, experience certificate and documents related to the educational qualification of Dr Namita Mathur, appointed as Medical Officer in-charge of the operation of the blood centre, were also enclosed with the application.
Dr Namita is MD, Pathology and according to rules, for appointment as Medical Officer in-charge of a blood centre, experience of three months of regular working in a licenced blood centre, under the supervision of an approved Medical Officer, is mandatory after pursuing MD, Pathology.
Dr Namita had sent her experience certificate to the State Drugs Controller, Haryana, for verification. During the process of verification, it was revealed that certificate was fake and the document had been forged.
Vij said nine FIRs had been lodged against wrongdoers so far. “Eleven blood centres have been ordered to stop their operations, licences of 15 centres have been suspended, while that of two have been cancelled,” the minister said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...