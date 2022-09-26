Book blood centres running on fake documents in Haryana: FDA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Haryana, has exposed another case of acquiring a blood centre licence on the basis of fake certificates. The FDA has written to the SHO of Kherki Daula, Gurugram, to register an FIR in this regard.

11 told to stop operations Eleven blood centres have been ordered to stop their operations. Licences of 15 centres have been suspended, while that of two cancelled. — Anil Vij, Health and Family Welfare Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said Aarvy Healthcare and Superspecialty Hospital, Sector 90, Gurugram, had applied for a blood centre licence through Sandeep Kumar of Hisar. The affidavit, experience certificate and documents related to the educational qualification of Dr Namita Mathur, appointed as Medical Officer in-charge of the operation of the blood centre, were also enclosed with the application.

Dr Namita is MD, Pathology and according to rules, for appointment as Medical Officer in-charge of a blood centre, experience of three months of regular working in a licenced blood centre, under the supervision of an approved Medical Officer, is mandatory after pursuing MD, Pathology.

Dr Namita had sent her experience certificate to the State Drugs Controller, Haryana, for verification. During the process of verification, it was revealed that certificate was fake and the document had been forged.

Vij said nine FIRs had been lodged against wrongdoers so far. “Eleven blood centres have been ordered to stop their operations, licences of 15 centres have been suspended, while that of two have been cancelled,” the minister said.

