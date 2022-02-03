Book exhibition marks HAU foundation day

Hisar, February 2
A two-day book exhibition was inaugurated at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) to mark the 53rd foundation day of the university today.
Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj garlanded the statues of Chaudhary Charan Singh and Tau Devi Lal to inaugurate the event. The exhibition was organised at Nehru Library of the university. Around 7,000 books are on display at the exhibition and 10 famous publishers from Delhi are participating. The main objective of the exhibition is to select books of the highest quality so that they are easily available at the library. —
