Book on Operation Meghdoot launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a book on Operation Meghdoot in Gurugram today.

The book “Operation Meghdoot: The Beginning of the Coldest War” has been penned by Amit Krishankant Paul, a resident of Gurugram and lawyer by profession.

Thirty-eight years ago, the Indian Army had occupied the Saltoro Height, thereby effectively controlling the Siachen Glacier, which today is the highest battlefield in the world.

Operation Meghdoot was the name given to the military operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces on April 13, 1984.

In the book, Paul examines minute nuances of the operation from political, geographic, geopolitical and military strategy imperatives.