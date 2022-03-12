Books of Rohtak authors released

Rohtak: Two books, titled “Jai Shikshak” written by Madhukant and “Videshi Kahaniyon Ke Hindi Anuvad” by Dr Suresh Singhal, both Rohtak-based litterateurs, were released at a ceremony organised at Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan and Technology University in Gurugram recently. The university Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ashok Diwakar, said both books were valuable additions to the existing storehouse of knowledge.

Extension lecture organised

Kaithal: An extension lecture on “Mediation” was organised by the legal literacy cell and career guidance and placement cell of RKSD College. The main speaker advocate Arvind Khuraniyan gave information on various aspects related to the resolution of mutual disputes through PPT. He said subjects with punishment of less than three years can come for mediation. In this, the trained mediator involves both parties in the settlement process and the matter is settled with their will. Advocate Khuraniyan said he himself had resolved the cases of 300 families through this. He urged students that after studying law, they too could earn their livelihood by taking training for mediation from the institutions established by the Supreme Court. Earlier, principal Dr Sanjay Goel welcomed the keynote speaker and expressed happiness that Advocate Khoraniyan was an old student of the college.

Skill training at OPS Vidya Mandir

Ambala: OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, was selected for the pilot phase of “Life skills training” initiative being delivered in collaboration with the CBSE under the YoungWarriorNXT programme by YuWaah, UNICEF and Udhyam Learning Foundation. The aim of this one-month long programme was to stimulate active learning and develop core life skills among students. A team of four teachers Neeru Sharma, Simmi Jindal, Rinku Sharma and Sandeep Bhatt and coordinator Kusum Lata under the guidance of school principal Neelam Sharma conducted this effective and useful life skills programme for the students of Classes IX and XI. Neelam Sharma congratulated the whole team of mentors and students for completing this programme. The director academics, Esha Bansal, congratulated and encouraged the entire team to put their learnings to practice.

NSS state award for Polytechnic

Yamunanagar: The NSS unit of Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, has been declared as the best NSS unit of the state for 2019-20. The institution was honoured at a state-level function held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Haryana Education Minister, gave away this award. Anil Budhiraja, principal, received the award which consists of the best NSS unit trophy and a prize money of Rs 31,000. Besides, Dr Rajesh Garg, NSS programme officer, was also honoured with best NSS officer. Earlier, Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, had also been declared as the best polytechnic of northern India on the basis of the academics, results, placements and technical standards, maintained by the polytechnic.