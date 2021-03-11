Booster dose sees dismal response

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 19

Dismal response towards the booster dose of Covid vaccine has been witnessed in the district as 15,882 persons have taken the shot in the last four months while more than one lakh people are eligible for it. A nine-month gap is required between precaution and second doses.

The lukewarm response has forced the district health authorities to launch a special programme to reach out to every household to vaccinate those who are eligible. The health officials say people don’t seem to be afraid of coronavirus anymore hence they are not taking keen interest to get the booster jabs.

“The facility of booster dose has been made available at every government health centres in the district but number of people who avail the facility every day is low hence we have roped in 700 employees, including ASHA workers, ANM and multipurpose health workers (MPHW) to vaccinate the people at their house. Besides it, awareness programmes are also being organised at the village level to motivate the people for the booster dose,” said Dr Bhawar Singh, Nodal Officer (vaccination), Rohtak.

He maintained people above the age of 18 years can also get the shot nine months after the second dose of the Covid vaccine. The booster dose vaccination programme was launched on January 10 and 15,882 persons have so far taken the shot, he added.

Similar is the situation in Jhajjar, Mahendragarh and Rewari districts. “A total 19,056 persons have so far taken the booster dose in Mahendragarh, 24,801 in Rewari and 13,673 in Jhajjar district. The number of those people over 60 years of age is the highest in all districts while people in the age group between 18 and 44 years are not much interested in taking the dose,” said sources. As per information, 17,062 persons over 60 years of age have taken the booster shots in Rewari, 13,898 in Mahendragarh and 9,130 in Jhajjar while the number of those between 18 and 44 years is 587 in Mahendragarh, 1,126 in Jhajjar and 1,203 in Rewari district. “Not many people are coming to health centers for the booster dose as they think that Covid will not strike again,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Mahendragarh.