Rohtak: Booths to doors, BJP to go places on May 11, 12

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 8

With the completion of the nomination filing process, poll campaigns have picked up pace in the state. To strike a chord with electors, the BJP has decided to carry out ‘Har booth-Har Ghar’ campaign across the state on May 11 and 12.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, all ministers, MLAs, former MLA and office-bearers of the party would participate in the campaign.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s state poll management committee convener Subhash Barala said, “There are total 19,500 polling booths across the state. Under the initiative, the party leaders will go to the doorstep of voters in every booth and make them aware of the party’s manifesto and seek votes for BJP candidates. It will ensure a direct interaction of our leaders and workers with lakhs of voters.”

He said the CM would remain present at Booth No. 132 in Panchkula Assembly segment and would meet the electors by going to their homes. Similarly, former CM Khattar would reach out to the voters at a booth in Karnal and BJP state general secretary Phaninder Nath Sharma would campaign at Booth No. 132 and 133 in Rohtak city.

Barala said, “I will be present at a booth in Tohana, party national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar in Badli and campaign’s convener Ved Pal in Karnal.”

On being asked about the proposed visits of the party’s star campaigners, the Rajya Sabha MP said an event of Home Minister Amit Shah had been finalised. The date and venue will be declared on May 10 after holding a final discussion with BJP national president JP Nadda, who will be in Chandigarh on that day to participate in a programme.

Talking about the ongoing series of ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’, Barala said the rally had so far been organised in 78 of the 90 Assembly segments and the remaining segments will be covered in the coming days. “Various programmes as a part of the election campaign are going on across the state. Organisational meeting and poll-related activities have so far been organised in 3,650 of the total 4,309 ‘Shakti Kendras’ across the state,” he said.

