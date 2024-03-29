Border district admns join hands to stop movement of money, drugs

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 28

The civil and police administrations of Sonepat, Delhi and Baghpat in UP joined hands to stop liquor smuggling and movement of criminals, drugs and money in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

A high-level meeting of the inter-state border districts’ heads of the civil and police administrations was held in Sonepat. B Satheesh Balan, Commissioner of Police and DC Manoj Kumar presided over the meeting.

Commissioner Balan said Sonepat was a border district and its borders touched Delhi and Uttar Pradesh due to which inter-state nakas had been laid in the border areas.

He said the inter-state nakas at the UP border had been laid in Khurampur, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway at Jakholi, Jagdishpur, near Garh Mirakpur police post, Mimarpur police post and Bega Ghat. Similarly, the inter-state nakas at the Delhi borders had been laid in Sohti, Kundal Garhi, Jhijholi, Kundli border, Saboli, double bridge in Nahri, Halalpur Road, Katlupur, Nahri, Safiabad, Shivpuri and T-point at Jati Kalan.

“The elections in Haryana are scheduled in the sixth phase while the elections at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh is in the first phase. We will have to stop illegal activities together,” he said. The compliance of the model code of conduct should not be affected under any circumstances, for which the cooperation of other states was required, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner said all had to make efforts to stop liquor smuggling, drug paddling and cash money transactions and for this, support of the Delhi and UP administrations was required and the Sonepat police was ready. “We all will have to share information with one another to stop such illegal activities, the Commissioner said.

