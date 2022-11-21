Bottlenecks on NH-44 threat to commuters

BOTTLENECKS near Karna Lake and Madhuban on the NH-44 are posing a safety threat to commuters. The traffic from service lanes merge with main lanes here and the single bridge on each canal leads to traffic congestion. The project of constructing a bridge on the augmentation canal in Madhuban has already been approved by the authorities, but the work is yet to begin. Gaurav Aneja, Karnal

Garbage dumping site to be shifted

A garbage dumping site in Sector 25 has become a major problem for residents here as foul smell emanates from the site and a number of stray animals can be seen roaming near heaps of garbage dumped here. JBM company, private company engaged for lifting and collecting garbage, is dumping it openly on roadside. The MC authorities directed JBM to shift the dumping site from Sector 25 to the Chautala road, but to no avail. Jitender Kumar, Panipat

Modified silencers create nuisance in ambala

YOUNGSTERS use modified silencers in motorcycles to emit a gunshot-like sound, creating a nuisance. The sound is generally used to get the attention of the public, but sometimes it creates a panic among motorists on roads. The traffic police should launch a special campaign against those who sell and install modified silencers in vehicles. Aman, Ambala

