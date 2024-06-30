Bouncer shot by assailants dressed as delivery agents

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 29

A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents at HBR Chowk near Ullawas village late last night. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which showed the assailants running behind the victim and shooting him. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 65 police station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Anuj, a resident of Kadarpur village who worked as a bouncer at an ahata. The victim also had a criminal record with three FIRs, including one of extortion, registered against him.

“The cause behind the murder is not clear yet, but it might be a result of some old rivalry. Special police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” said Siddhant Jain, DCP South.

According to the police, the incident took place near a roadside market around 8.30 pm when Anuj was returning home in his Creta car. As per the complaint filed by Ranbir Singh, father of the deceased, his son was sitting in his car drinking juice while his uncle was buying fruits nearby. In the meantime, two youths came riding on a bike and hit his son’s car from behind. When his son got out, the youths opened fire on him. Anuj tried to run away, but the assailants chased and shot him before fleeing on foot from the main road. Anuj was critically injured after sustaining at least five bullet injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. The police handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem.

“Various teams from the Sector 65 police station and crime branches have been formed to arrest the accused. All evidence and CCTV footage related to the incident are being collected. Keeping in view the old cases, every possible effort is being made by the police, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Surendra Singh, Badshahpur ACP.

A senior police officer said three cases were registered against Anuj.

A case of hurt and criminal intimidation was registered against him at the Sector 65 police station in 2022. Another similar case was registered against him in 2023. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered against Anuj in 2023 at the Sector 56 police station.

