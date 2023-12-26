Bouncers thrash five youths at Gurugram club

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 25

A group of five youths was thrashed allegedly by bouncers of a club in Sector 29 of Gurugram after they had an altercation with some other youths there. Two of them were critically injured in the altercation on Saturday late night and undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

An FIR was registered against bouncers Sumit Tyagi, Umesh and others under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station on Sunday, SHO Amit Kumar said.

According to a complaint filed by Sachin Yadav, he reached the club on Saturday night with his friend Saurav — a resident of Rewari’s Dharuhera — and some others to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

The complainant said, “During the party, we had an altercation with a group of youths there. The matter was settled after they left the club. We were still partying there, but suddenly, more than 10 bouncers started thrashing me, Saurav and our other friends.

“They started kicking and punching us. We ran down the stairs of the club to escape. They chased us down and hit us with sticks. Saurav and I sustained serious injuries in the incident, and our other companions suffered minor injuries.”

