Boundary wall of criminal's plot razed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 9

The Nuh police today demolished the boundary wall of a 1,500 sq yard plot of a notorious criminal in Raipuri village which had been built illegally.

According to the police, Sahid, a resident of Raipuri village, is involved in two dozen heinous cases including dacoity, robbery and theft. The accused had bought 1,500 square yard land from the proceeds of crime in his village and built a boundary wall which was illegal.

Sahid is currently lodged in jail and involved in 24 cases, including theft, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and carrying illegal weapons, said the police. “The demolition drive will continue against the properties of gangsters and criminals who bought those from the proceeds of crime,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.