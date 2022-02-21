Boy dies in Hisar road accident

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 20

An 11-year-old boy died when a motorcycle rammed into a bus near Delhi bypass in Hisar on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Avashya. Another person, Kamal, suffered injuries in the accident.

The police said that Kamal was going to drop Avashya at his residence in Sector 4 when a private bus rammed the bike from behind. They were rushed to the civil hospital where the boy succumbed to injuries.—