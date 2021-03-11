Boy dies of snakebite, brother under treatment

Kurukshetra, August 10
A nine-year-old boy died after he was bitten by a poisonous snake, while his seven-year-old brother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, on Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as Salman and Arman, sons of a labourer of Amin village in Kurukshetra.
It is suspected that the boys were bitten by a common krait snake. As per the information, at around 5 am, Salman complained of stomach ache and soon after he collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Around 8 am, the younger brother was also taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
The family couldn’t find the snake, which bit the children. Both boys were sleeping together last night. Abdul, father of the victims, said his elder son was bitten by a snake and when they took him to a hospital he was declared dead. “As we returned, my younger son also started making similar complainants. He is undergoing treatmen,” he added.
