Boy missing since June 16, residents protest

Faridabad, June 18

Members of the Residents Welfare Federation (RWF) of Sector 3 here staged a demonstration outside the local police station in protest against the alleged slackness on part of the police to trace a teenaged school student who went missing on June 16.

The residents have threatened to step up stir if the victim is not traced within three days. “The protest was held outside the police station as the Police Department had failed to take up the matter seriously. A cop had also misbehaved with the parents and kin of the student, when they had contacted the police regarding the incident,” said Subhash Lamba, president of the RWF. He said while the family of the victim, Bhupender (17), a student of Class XII, had been upset as he had been missing for the past two days, the behaviour and response of the cops was not sympathetic and cooperative. This led to resentment and anger among the people.

Bhupender, son of Shiv Bodhan, a fruit juice seller, had gone for NEET (medical) coaching at an institute in Sector 16 on June 16, but failed to return home. It is claimed the victim was a studious and bright student and possessed no mobile phone. He was untraceable for more than 48 hours. The family is under stress and agony in view of a recent incident of kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy in Sector 62 recently, he said.

The protest came to an end after the SHO of the police station at Sector 8 assured them of swift action regarding the tracing of the missing boy and a cop who had allegedly misbehaved with the kin of the victim, it is reported.

