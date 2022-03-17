BPL card in Haryana soon after family ID verification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

The state will make the BPL card as soon as the family identity card is verified. Now, the poor will not have to go anywhere to get the BPL card. This information was given by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in response to a question raised by a member during the Budget session today.

Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of Food Supplies and Civil Affairs, said the government had decided last year that people, whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh, would be included in the BPL category.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said a bus stand would be built at Siwan in Guhla. The land of the city committee, which was suggested, wasn’t suitable due to encroachment. —