Brahma Sarovar projects on the back-burner

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 21

The projects aimed at the installation of CCTV cameras at Brahma Sarovar and developing a vending zone to bring uniformity in its outer area, seem to have been put on the back burner.

After failing to get a security system, including artificial intelligence-enabled 118 CCTV cameras, at a cost of about Rs 7 to 8 crore, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) had got a project proposal prepared from the PWD for the installation of over 200 CCTVs at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, but the project failed to take off.

An official said, “Despite the prohibition on fishing, recently, fishing nets were recovered from the holy pond. Besides, complaints related to theft and misconduct with tourists have also been registered. Though lakhs of rupees are spent on the installation of temporary cameras during International Gita Mahotsav every year, the authorities have failed to install permanent cameras.”

To beautify the outer area of Brahma Sarovar, 50 stainless steel carts were bought at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, for which a budget provided by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited under the CSR scheme was utilised. KDB had started receiving the carts in the month of March last year. While each cart costs about Rs 1 lakh, the board had decided to give these to vendors at a cost of Rs 20,000 each. But the carts are just gathering dust at Sri Krishna Museum.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of KDB, said, “The carts will be allotted to eligible beneficiaries at subsidised rates. We are hopeful that the carts will soon be distributed. Efforts are being made to complete the pending projects at the earliest.”