‘Brain’ behind Kasan quadruple murders arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 27

The police arrested the alleged mastermind of the Kasan quadruple murder case after a brief encounter near Bar Gurjar village here early this morning. The suspect Yogender, alias Rinku Singh (36), was on the run for the last two years and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

The police recovered a pistol and a Hyundai i-20 car from his possession. He was hiding in Rajasthan and Jharkhand for almost two years. He was produced in a city court today, which sent him to two-day police custody. ACP (Crime) Preetpal Singh Sangwan said Inspector Anand Kumar got a tip-off that Rinku was roaming in a car on the Naurangpur-Tauru road. “A police team put up a barricade on the road near Bar Gurjar. When the suspect came there, the police team tried to nab him, but he opened fire. He was arrested after a brief encounter. No one was hurt in the firing,” he said.

“Rinku disclosed that he had committed the crime, along with his associates, to avenge his brother’s murder,” Sangwan added. Rinku’s brother Manoj Singh was shot dead in 2007. Balram Chauhan and Sonu Chauhan were arrested for his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. They were out on parole in 2021 when a group of assailants barged into their home and opened fire at them. Sonu, Balram and their relatives Vikas and Praveen were killed in the incident.