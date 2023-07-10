Brar-Bishnoi gang shooters sent to 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 9

The police have busted an extortion module of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and arrested two shooters of the gang in connection with a case of demanding a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore from a Taraori-based arhtiya, the police has said.

The accused have been identified as Raman Kumar and Bharat Singh, residents of Jamal village in Sirsa district. The police have seized two pistols, four cartridges and a bike from their possession, said ASP Pushpa.

The victim, Brij Bhushan Gupta, residing in Sector 7 and belonging to Shambli village, had complained to the police.

A CIA-1 team arrested the accused on Saturday from Uklana in Hisar district. They were produced in the court today and were taken in police remand for three days to determine the involvement of others, the ASP said.

They were reportedly working at the behest of gangster Sachin Bhiwani, who is in jail in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, and Ashu Rana of Shambli village in the district, presently living abroad.

“Sachin Bhiwani will be brought on production warrant to Karnal for questioning in the case,” the ASP said.

The investigation so far has revealed that Sachin and Ashu work for Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Since Rana belongs to the same village as the victim, he knows everything about the victim and his family. Rana made an extortion call to Gupta on June 23 on his WhatsApp number. The caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded ransom and threatened to kill him and his family members if the demand was not met, the ASP stated.

The police had registered a case under various Sections of the Arms Act at the Sector-32/33 police station. With the help of the cyber cell, the police traced the number and found a local connection. Based on a tip-off, they arrested the accused, who reportedly confessed to the crime.