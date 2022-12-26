Bravehearts cremated with state honours at native villages

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 25

The body of Lance Naik Somvir Singh was cremated with state honours bat Sindol village in Hisar district today. His younger brother lit the pyre.

The village panchayat announced that a park be constructed in the honour of the late soldier who was among the 16 Army personnel killed in a road accident in Sikkim on December 23.

Lance Naik Somvir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment was a resident of Sindol village here. Singh joined the Army in 2015. Inspired by Somvir, his younger brother Surender also joined the Army in 2018 and is presently posted in Pune. Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak, Hisar SDM Jaiveer Yadav, besides Army personnel attended his funeral. Paying homage to the mortal remains of Somvir Singh, the minister consoled the family members. — TNS

Grenadier Vikas was cremated at a stadium inPili Mandori village.

Fatehabad, December 25

The mortal remains of braveheart Grenadier Vikas Kumar of 25 Grenadiers from Pili Mandori village in Fatehabad district was consigned to flames at a stadium in his native village today.

Vikas Kumar (25) was among the 16 Army personnel who died in a road mishap in Sikkim two days ago. He is survived by his six-month-old son, wife and parents.

Hundreds of villagers and dignitaries from the state government and the Army paid tribute to the departed soul. The last rites were performed with state honours. The late soldier’s son Anshu lit the pyre. The villagers consoled the family, including his father Indraj, mother Lajwanti, wife Krishna Devi and brother Atmaram.

Representatives of various political parties, socio-religious organisations also paid homage to the soldier. — TNS

Havildar Arvind being taken to the cremation ground at Jhonjhu Kalan.

Bhiwani, December 25

Havildar Arvind Kumar of 8 Rajputana Rifles was cremated with full state honours at his native village (Jhonjhu Kalan) in Charkhi Dadri district today.

Arvind, 34, was among the 16 soldiers who had died in a road accident in Sikkim on December 23. BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency Dharambir Singh, former minister Satpal Sangwan, former MLA Sukhwinder Mandi, besides administrative and Army officers were among hundreds of people who paid tribute to the departed soul. Arvind’s father Rajender Singh said Arvind joined the Army in February 2008 after clearing his Class XII exam. His wife Pinky works with the Haryana Police, while his younger brother Pankaj is in the UP Police. Rajender Singh said he would also send his grandson in the Army.