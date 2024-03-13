Break-up to divide anti-incumbency votes: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 12

Reacting to the break-up of the BJP-JJP, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the BJP had snapped ties with the JJP with an intention to divide anti-incumbency votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deepender was interacting with mediapersons in Bahadurgarh here today.

“I had started saying at public platforms six months ago that the BJP-JJP have done an undeclared pact of snapping the ties so as to field separate candidates of both the parties in the Lok Sabha elections to divide anti-incumbency but their hidden agenda has been exposed,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the state government, the MP said it had utterly failed to maintain law and order in the state. “Criminals are perpetrating the crime without any fear following which everyone is feeling insecure. During the then INLD government, criminals sought extortion from jails but in this BJP regime, they are now demanding extortion from abroad,” Deepender said.

