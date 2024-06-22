Breather for Haryana residents as mercury dips

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 21

The impact of the rainfall that lashed the region on Wednesday night through Thursday continued today, contributing to a dip in temperature, and giving people across the state respite from the sweltering heat.

The average maximum temperature dropped by 2°C today compared to Thursday. The highest recorded maximum temperature in the state was 41.5°C.

The IMD predicts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in the state, which may further aid in the cooling process. The drop in temperature has brought a sigh of relief to residents grappling with high temperatures over the past weeks.

Ambala recorded 38°C, Hisar 33°C, Karnal 34.2°C, Rohtak 37.8°C, Sirsa 34.4°C, Gurugram 38°C, Charkhi Dadri 38.8°C, Hisar 33.9°C, Jind 36.7°C, Mahendragarh 38.1°C, Panipat 34.6°C, Rewari 38.4°C, Sonepat 37.6°C, and Yamunanagar 38.7°C.

The temperature in these districts was significantly lower than the highs observed earlier, positively impacting daily life, with residents experiencing more comfortable conditions. Farmers, in particular, are optimistic about the beneficial effects of the rain on crops.

They said it was the first rainfall during the paddy transplantation season and they can transplant paddy easily. “The rain was much-needed and will help us in expediting the transplantation of paddy. We were earlier worried about transplantation due to the heat wave that dried fields and made irrigation difficult,” said Anil Kumar, a farmer.

Aman Mehla, another farmer, said the dip in temperature due to rainfall had come as a blessing for them and would help them keep their fields irrigated.

